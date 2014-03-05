Bank of England suspends official amid FX probe

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England suspended a member of staff on Wednesday amid an investigation into what Bank officials knew about alleged manipulation of key currency rates by City of London foreign exchange traders, the BoE said.

The BoE said in a statement that its review so far had found no evidence that BoE staff colluded in any manipulation of the foreign exchange market nor in sharing confidential client information.

“The Bank has today re-iterated its guidance to staff regarding management of records and escalation of important information,” the statement said, adding its oversight body would investigate further.