BoE's Haldane backs tax change to help UK start ups

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Changes to Britain’s tax system would help start-up companies raise money more cheaply to boost economic growth, a top UK policymaker said on Wednesday.

Andrew Haldane, director of financial stability at the Bank of England, said there were plenty of things governments could do to help start-ups without reaching for the cheque book.

He said small firms prefer raising cash by issuing shares, but this is taxed more heavily than issuing bonds, the preferred capital raising route for many established firms.

This tilts the playing field towards incumbents, he said.

“There are many examples like that where a little bit of change I think could make quite a bit of difference,” Haldane told an event organised by Warwick University.

Investment to lift medium term growth needed patience and a willingness to defer gratification, he said.

“Modern capital markets, like football teams, are intolerant of experimentation and failure,” Haldane said. Collaboration between universities and industry could help get markets “off the hook of quarterly capitalism”, he added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Ron Askew)