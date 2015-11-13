FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Haldane does not see UK households and businesses piling on debt - BBC
November 13, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Haldane does not see UK households and businesses piling on debt - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of England does not see British households or businesses piling on too much debt, its chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday, although he added that it bears watching.

“In general, we don’t see at the moment either households or businesses layering on debt with a trowel ... because people are still scarred by the crisis experience,” Haldane told BBC radio.

Asked how a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike would affect the BoE’s thinking, Haldane said monetary policy in other countries mattered hugely to the BoE, but moves abroad do not prompt automatic policy responses in Britain.

He added that it would be “extraordinary” if regulators thought their job was done on financial regulation, even after widespread reforms brought in over the last few years since the financial crisis.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
