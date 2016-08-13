FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monetary policy only offers short-term balm for UK -BOE's Haldane
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Monetary policy only offers short-term balm for UK -BOE's Haldane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Monetary policy can only offer a "short-term balm" for the uncertainty facing Britain's economy in light of the vote to leave the European Union, the Bank of England's chief economist said on Sunday.

Andy Haldane said the Monetary Policy Committee was under no illusions that it could fully insulate Britain from the long-term effects of June's Brexit vote, in an opinion piece published by the Times newspaper.

"This is a structural shift in the UK's economic and trading regime, whereas monetary policy can offer no more than a short-term balm for economic uncertainty," Haldane said.

Earlier this month the Bank of England cut interest rates to a new record low 0.25 percent and restarted its bond purchase programme in response to signs Britain's economy has slowed materially since the shock vote to leave the EU. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.