BoE's Haldane: lack of policy coordination root of emerging market turmoil
February 4, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

BoE's Haldane: lack of policy coordination root of emerging market turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OXFORD, England, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Turmoil in some emerging markets reflects a failure of advanced and developing economies to learn from the financial crisis and coordinate economic policies in a better way, a senior Bank of England official said on Tuesday.

“Individual countries act in their own best interests without taking into account the broader best interest of the financial system as a whole,” said Andy Haldane, the BoE’s executive director for financial stability.

“What is going on with the head-to-head combat is people pursuing policies of individual countries,” Haldane said in a speech at the University of Oxford.

“What is at stake is the system as a whole,” he added.

