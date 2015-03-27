BoE's Haldane sees case for more global rules for asset classes

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said regulators around the world might need to develop more common rules for dealing with specific markets rather than take a country-by-country approach.

“There may be greater scope to co-ordinate macro-prudential tools,” Haldane said in a speech he was due to deliver in the Netherlands on Friday.

Macroprudential tools refer to temporary measures, such as extra capital requirements, in order to cool a specific sector like credit to housing.

“One way of doing so is to develop macro-prudential instruments which operate on an asset-class basis, rather than on a national basis,” he said.

Haldane said there had already been some progress towards developing international asset-market specific regulatory tools but that work could be widened “to be better able to lean against global fluctuations in a wider set of asset markets.” (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)