FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Haldane sees case for more global rules for asset classes
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

BoE's Haldane sees case for more global rules for asset classes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said regulators around the world might need to develop more common rules for dealing with specific markets rather than take a country-by-country approach.

“There may be greater scope to co-ordinate macro-prudential tools,” Haldane said in a speech he was due to deliver in the Netherlands on Friday.

Macroprudential tools refer to temporary measures, such as extra capital requirements, in order to cool a specific sector like credit to housing.

“One way of doing so is to develop macro-prudential instruments which operate on an asset-class basis, rather than on a national basis,” he said.

Haldane said there had already been some progress towards developing international asset-market specific regulatory tools but that work could be widened “to be better able to lean against global fluctuations in a wider set of asset markets.” (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.