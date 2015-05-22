FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bank of England's Haldane says UK rates to rise at some point
May 22, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Bank of England's Haldane says UK rates to rise at some point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to next BoE move being a rate hike in paragraph 1)

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday that the central bank would raise interest rates in the future but they would probably not return to levels as high as before the financial crisis.

“At some stage, in the future, we expect interest rates to begin their path to, if not back to the old normal levels, the new normal levels, certainly levels north of where we are right now,” Haldane told BBC radio in an interview.

“Perhaps the new normal is a 3 or a 4 (percent) rather than a 5 or a 6 or a 7,” Haldane said.

In March, Haldane surprised investors when he said there was an equal chance of the BoE’s next move being a rate cut or a rate hike.

In his BBC interview, Haldane said Britain’s economic growth was “pretty healthy, pretty solid.” (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
