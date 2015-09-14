FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

BoE'S Haldane says need to debate tougher capital rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday that there needed to be a debate on whether bank capital requirements should be raised further.

Haldane was taking part in a question and answer session on the website Twitter to promote a BoE event in November aimed at reviewing financial market regulation.

“Should (capital requirements) be higher still? Right question for tomorrow. We need that debate,” Haldane said in response to a question posed by a Twitter user.

Haldane added that reduced financial market liquidity was due to market changes, not just tougher regulation, and that the BoE was open to discussion as to whether this had gone too far.

* To follow the discussion, go to here (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
