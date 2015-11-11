FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Haldane will not be "pinned down" on direction of next rate move - BBC
November 11, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Haldane will not be "pinned down" on direction of next rate move - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Wednesday that he did not want to be pinned down on the direction or likely timing of the central bank’s next move in interest rates.

While almost all BoE policymakers have said the next move by the BoE is likely to be up, Haldane raised the prospect in September of an economic slowdown ultimately forcing the BoE to cut rates below their current record low of 0.5 percent.

“I don’t want today to be pinned down on quite when it is rates might move, or even in which direction,” Haldane told the BBC in an interview at a conference on financial regulation hosted by the central bank. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

