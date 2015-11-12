Bank of England's Haldane sees no need for UK rate hike any time soon

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain does not need an interest rate hike in the near future because wage growth has fizzled and the outlook for the global economy is uncertain, the Bank of England’s chief economist said.

Andy Haldane also reiterated his view that the next move by the BoE might even be a rate cut rather than a rate hike as Britain’s economy appeared to be losing momentum.

“Now more than ever in the UK, policy needs to be poised to move off either foot depending on which way the data break,” Haldane said in a speech to British labour unions on Thursday.

Haldane has previously warned that the world economy might be heading into a new crisis caused by slower growth in emerging markets. He is considered to be the BoE policymaker who is most cautious about when interest rates should start to rise.

Last week, eight of the Bank’s rate-setters voted to keep to keep rates at 0.5 percent, where they have sat since the worst of the financial crisis in 2009, and only one voted for a hike.

The BoE also showed last week it was in no hurry to start weaning Britain’s economy off the stimulus of record low borrowing costs due to worries about the global economy.

In his speech to Britain’s Trades Union Congress on Thursday, Haldane said he was also concerned about the domestic economy noting that wage growth in the country “appears to be fizzling” which could mean inflation does not hit the BoE’s 2 percent target in two years, as the BoE has projected.

And rising uncertainty over emerging market economies could outweigh the boost for growth from low interest rates, he said.

“Against that backdrop, my view is that the case for raising interest rates is still some way from being made,” Haldane said.

“Whatever the reason, the economic aircraft appears to be losing speed on the runway,” he said.

“That is an awkward, indeed risky, time to be contemplating take-off. Meanwhile, inflationary trends do not at present give me sufficient confidence that inflation will be back at target, even two years hence.” (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)