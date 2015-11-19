FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE says probe into former HBOS executives to be done rapidly
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

BoE says probe into former HBOS executives to be done rapidly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British regulators will decide whether to ban former executives at HBOS bank that collapsed in 2008 as rapidly as possible, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

“It’s not the intention to have a lengthy investigation. We will do this piece of work as soon as possible,” Bailey told a news conference.

“The issue is one of prohibition,” Bailey said.

Bailey also warned about pushing back on a welter of new rules introduced since the financial crisis to make banks safer.

“But there are already siren voices calling for a rolling back of at least some of these actions,” Bailey said.

The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday published reports on the collapse of HBOS. (Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.