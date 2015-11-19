BoE says probe into former HBOS executives to be done rapidly

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British regulators will decide whether to ban former executives at HBOS bank that collapsed in 2008 as rapidly as possible, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday.

“It’s not the intention to have a lengthy investigation. We will do this piece of work as soon as possible,” Bailey told a news conference.

“The issue is one of prohibition,” Bailey said.

Bailey also warned about pushing back on a welter of new rules introduced since the financial crisis to make banks safer.

“But there are already siren voices calling for a rolling back of at least some of these actions,” Bailey said.

The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday published reports on the collapse of HBOS. (Reporting by Huw Jones and David Milliken; editing by Jason Neely)