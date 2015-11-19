FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE says former HBOS directors may face extra sanctions
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

BoE says former HBOS directors may face extra sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Former directors at HBOS bank could be barred by the government from sitting on the boards of other British companies, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday after publishing a report into the bank’s 2008 collapse.

Bailey said the BoE has sent its report into the failure of HBOS to the secretary of state for business, who has powers to ban directors under Britain’s Companies Act.

“The directors’ regime is entirely within their body of operation, not ours,” Bailey told a news conference.

The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority published their report into the failure of HBOS bank in 2008 on Thursday, saying they would “rapidly” investigate whether up to 10 former executives should banned from working in the financial services industry. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.