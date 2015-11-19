BoE says former HBOS directors may face extra sanctions

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Former directors at HBOS bank could be barred by the government from sitting on the boards of other British companies, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday after publishing a report into the bank’s 2008 collapse.

Bailey said the BoE has sent its report into the failure of HBOS to the secretary of state for business, who has powers to ban directors under Britain’s Companies Act.

“The directors’ regime is entirely within their body of operation, not ours,” Bailey told a news conference.

The BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority published their report into the failure of HBOS bank in 2008 on Thursday, saying they would “rapidly” investigate whether up to 10 former executives should banned from working in the financial services industry. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)