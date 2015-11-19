FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmaker calls for probe into KPMG's HBOS audit
November 19, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

UK lawmaker calls for probe into KPMG's HBOS audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) should review its decision not to probe accountant KPMG’s auditing of HBOS bank before it collapsed in 2008, a senior British lawmaker said on Thursday.

The FRC, which polices accountants in Britain, said earlier on Thursday there were no grounds for investigating KPMG, one of the world’s top four accounting firms.

“They will need to consider afresh their original conclusion that there were no grounds for an investigation of KPMG, relevant senior KPMG people, and relevant senior HBOS management,” said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Tyrie also said the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority should decide on whether to ban former HBOS executives “within months” following their report into the collapse that was published on Thursday. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)

