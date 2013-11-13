FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-BoE Governor Mark Carney on inflation report
November 13, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-BoE Governor Mark Carney on inflation report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney released the central bank’s latest quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

Highlights of his comments are below.

- “For the first time in a long time you don’t have to be an optimist to see the glass is half full. The recovery has finally taken hold.”

- “The MPC is very comfortable with the guidance we put in place. This is the right policy for a recovery and the type of recovery we are experiencing right now.”

- “We’re providing the confidence to businesses and households that we will not even begin to think about moving interest rates until that threshold is achieved. And secondly when it is achieved will be a question of how much momentum the economy has and its ability to withstand an adjustment in monetary policy.”

