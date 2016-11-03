HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England's Carney speaks following rates decision

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney gave a news conference on Thursday after the Monetary Policy Committee scrapped plans to cut interest rates and said they could move in either direction, as it ramped up its forecasts for growth and inflation.

Below is a selection of his comments.

FALL IN STERLING HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPLICATIONS FOR INFLATION

"While the Committee now expects stronger growth through the balance of this year, it is the fall in sterling that will have the more significant implications for the path for inflation at the monetary policy horizon."

POSITIVE GROWTH SURPRISE PARTLY DUE TO BOE ACTION IN AUGUST

"Both consumption and housing have benefitted from a smaller drag from uncertainty and very supportive financial conditions. These positives are neither solely due, nor totally unrelated, to the actions the MPC took in August."

CURRENT DEGREE OF MONETARY ACCOMMODATION IS APPROPRIATE

"The judgment of the MPC has been that the degree of accommodation that is currently being provided is appropriate. It's appropriate because of the pressures that are weighing down on activity and it's appropriate because of the forces that are causing inflation to rise and rise above that 2 pct target."

KEY REASON FOR FALL IN STERLING IS JUDGMENTS ON REAL ECONOMY

"The reason the exchange rate has moved, the predominant reason why the exchange rate has moved, in our judgment, is judgments that are being made in financial markets about the future of the real economy."

BOE CANNOT INFLUENCE MARKET PERCEPTIONS OF BREXIT PROSPECTS

"We can't influence those perceptions in markets ... We can influence those real factors."

BREXIT COURT DEFEAT FOR GOVERNMENT AN EXAMPLE OF UNCERTAINTY

Asked about a court ruling earlier on Thursday that the government required parliamentary approval to trigger the process of exiting the EU:

"Obviously I am not qualified to comment on the court judgment or the prospects here, but it is an example of the uncertainty that will characterise this process.

"The negotiations haven't even yet begun, there will be uncertainty, there will be volatility around those negotiations as they proceed, and I would view this as one example of that uncertainty."

UNCERTAINTY WILL BEAR DOWN ON BUSINESS INVESTMENT

"That uncertainty does bear down on business investment, that effect builds with time, that lower business investment has consequences for employment. Ultimately, it has consequences for productivity, although if I just ... mention we do see productivity growth picking up over the course of the forecast."

VERY MODEST REAL HOUSEHOLD INCOME GROWTH SEEN INTO 2018

"Where we see the bigger adjustment is in households. We see very modest real income growth over the course of next year and into 2018."

BOE RETAINS OPTIONS IF MORE STIMULUS BECAME APPROPRIATE

"We retain many options if it were to become appropriate to provide additional stimulus, we retain options. We can cut the bank rate further, we could do additional asset purchases in a range of assets, if that were appropriate. I am not signalling that it is appropriate, but we have options, and we can provide that stimulus."

HIGHER GILT YIELDS REFLECT CHANGES TO INFLATION COMPENSATION

"I would signal two elements to the shift in gilt yields. The first is changes to inflation compensation ... returning to historic averages. It is something we're monitoring closely. And secondly improved near-term growth prospects so overall the balance is appropriate."

DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER MIGHT STAY AT BOE BEYOND 2019

"We have all had enough of that saga so let's not reopen it..."

WAY BOE WORKS WITH GOVERNMENT DOES NOT NEED TO CHANGE

"I don't think the framework needs to change. I think it works quite well."

BROAD-BRUSH VIEW OF ECONOMY HAS NOT CHANGED

"In August, we did take a judgment, in terms of the implications. Broad-brush, where this economy ends up two-and-a-half, three years from now, we think that's right, that's what this (latest) forecast says."

"We end up basically in the same place (as previously forcast) after a substantial stimulus package from the Bank of England and from stimulus from a fairly sharp depreciation in the currency."

MPC DOES NOT FEEL UNDER PRESSURE FROM GOVERNMENT

"We don't feel under any pressure from the government, certainly none from the prime minister. I think the prime minister fully supports, and the government fully supports, the monetary policy framework we have in place and in that framework we take those decisions."

NEXT RATE MOVE COULD BE EITHER WAY

"You can envisage scenarios where it goes either way. We don't have a bias in terms of direction of where the next move will be. Again, in a period of a fair bit of uncertainty you can envisage scenarios where either direction would be merited.

"Where we are going to be anchored is around the inflation target and making sure we get that trade-off right."

LIMIT TO WHICH BOE WILL TOLERATE INFLATION OVERSHOOT DEPENDS ON REASONS FOR IT

"We're not going to give a point, figure, to that question but it does allow us to underscore that the limit, if you will, there's no one limit, it's a product of what's actually causing the overshoot. So a world in which future supply is going to be lower and real incomes have to adjust and the combination of that, plus what it does to the exchange rate, relative to demand, leads to an overshoot, is one in which we're clearly willing to tolerate some overshoot of inflation at the policy horizon, because we're making a decision about how to take that real income adjustment whether it's through higher inflation or lower nominal wages and higher unemployment, and clearly we're within the limit right now because we're providing stimulus." (Reporting by Sarah Young, Paul Sandle and Estelle Shirbon)