FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bank of England's Hogg says failed to declare conflict of interest
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 7, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 5 months ago

Bank of England's Hogg says failed to declare conflict of interest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - New Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg said she had failed to declare correctly to the central bank a potential conflict of interest due to her brother's employment at Barclays, a major bank which is overseen by the BoE.

Hogg has worked at the central bank since July 2013 as its chief operating officer, but did not declare her brother's role in Barclays' strategy office until she submitted documentation to a parliamentary committee reviewing her appointment this year as deputy governor for banking.

"I should have formally declared my brother's role when I first joined the Bank. I did not do so and I take full responsibility for this oversight," Hogg said in a letter to the committee released on Tuesday.

Hogg said the chairman of the BoE's Court of Directors - the central bank's internal supervisory body - had concluded that no conflict of interest arose during her service as chief operating officer.

But she said she would ask the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and Prudential Regulation Committee, on which she now sits to review if further steps were needed to manage the potential conflict of interest. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.