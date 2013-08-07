Bank of England says housing market recovering, not too fast

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s housing market is recovering but key measures of activity are well below previous peaks, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.

House prices are rising substantially in some parts of the country aided partly by finance minister George Osborne’s “Help to Buy” scheme as a way of getting people on to the property ladder at a time when banks are demanding big down-payments.

Critics accuse the government of risking a new housing bubble and encouraging a return to the risky lending practices that caused the financial crisis.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said mortgage applications remained below average and the proportion of high loan-to-value housing loans was well below levels seen before the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

“The housing market is starting to recover and actually the overall level of housing activity relative to GDP is a couple of percentage points lower than where it was prior to the crisis,” Carney told a news conference.

British house prices rose at their fastest annual pace in nearly three years last month, and are likely to increase further in the remainder of 2013, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

The first phase of Osborne’s scheme, which offers interest-free equity loans on new-build properties, kicked off in April, but the more important second phase, which offers 12 billion pounds of mortgage guarantees does not come into force until January.