Bank of England did not intervene in U.S. decision on HSBC-Carney

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England did not intervene in the U.S. Justice Department's decision in 2012 to not prosecute HSBC for money laundering violations, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

"HSBC is under a deferred prosecution agreement in the United States ... and we didn't intervene with the Justice Department," Carney told British lawmakers.

A U.S. congressional report on Monday found that British finance minister George Osborne had "intervened" in the Justice Department's decision to enter into a $1.92 billion settlement agreement with HSBC in November 2012. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)