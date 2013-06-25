FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bank of England
June 25, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

BoE's King says markets have jumped gun on interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said that markets have “jumped the gun” about when central banks are likely to start raising interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a timetable for ending bond purchases.

“I think people have rather jumped the gun thinking this means an imminent return to normal levels of interest rates. It doesn‘t,” King told parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

King said economic growth would need to be stronger before interest rates could be increased.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
