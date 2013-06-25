BoE's King says markets have jumped gun on interest rates

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said that markets have “jumped the gun” about when central banks are likely to start raising interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a timetable for ending bond purchases.

“I think people have rather jumped the gun thinking this means an imminent return to normal levels of interest rates. It doesn‘t,” King told parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

King said economic growth would need to be stronger before interest rates could be increased.