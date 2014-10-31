Barclays confident it will exceed BoE's leverage ratio demand

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Barclays said it was “very confident” it would exceed new leverage ratio requirements set out by the Bank of England on Friday, under the bank’s existing plans to generate capital.

The Bank of England said the amount of capital British lenders must hold relative to their exposure to loans - could rise to up to 4.95 percent from 2019. However, banks are more likely to be set a requirement closer to 4 percent.

Barclays’ leverage ratio currently stands at 3.5 percent - the lowest of Britain’s biggest banks. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)