BoE's Forbes says waiting too long to raise rates could damage recovery
#Market News
August 16, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Forbes says waiting too long to raise rates could damage recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Waiting too long to raise interest rates could damage Britain’s economic recovery and will need to be done “well before” inflation reaches the Bank of England’s 2 percent target, Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said on Sunday.

Writing in the Telegraph, Forbes said increasing rates too soon might make companies less willing to invest and consumers less willing to spend, but the time lag before a change in monetary policy is felt meant there was a risk of leaving it too late.

“Maintaining interest rates at the current low levels during an expansion risks creating distortions,” she wrote.

“Interest rates will need to be increased well before inflation hits our 2 percent target. Waiting too long would risk undermining the recovery, especially if interest rates then need to be increased faster than the gradual path which we expect.”

Forbes, a U.S. academic and member of the BoE’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, said China’s yuan devaluation and falling energy and commodity prices meant there was a “bit more time” before inflationary pressures build in Britain, but she would be looking closely for signs of stronger domestic price pressures. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Larry King)

