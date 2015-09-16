UPDATE 1-Bank of England's Carney sticks to rate view, others more hawkish

* Carney sticks to guidance on rate hike thinking

By David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday stuck to his view that a decision on whether to start raising interest rates will become clearer around the end of the year, but two other rate-setters at the BoE sounded closer to voting for a move.

Carney, in an annual report to parliament, repeated a comment he made in July and again in August that strength in Britain’s economy probably meant a decision on rates will come into “sharper relief around the turn of this year”.

He also stressed the outlook was clouded by uncertainty which means the Bank “will have to feel its way as it goes” once rates do start to go up.

Economists expect the BoE to increase interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis in the first three months of next year, although financial market have priced in a hike for later in 2016.

Kristin Forbes, another of the Bank’s nine rate-setters, sounded a more urgent note, saying that rates would need to increase in the not-too-distant future and that there was already very little slack left in the British economy, if any.

Martin Weale, who also sits on the Monetary Policy Committee, told lawmakers on Wednesday that his views were very similar to those of the only MPC member to have voted for a rate hike this year, Ian McCafferty.

But Weale added that he had held off because of developments in China, and that he was cautious about the chance of further economic shocks that could push down consumer price inflation, which weakened back to zero in August.

“Not only my experience of the period of above-target inflation but also more general statistical analysis suggests that apparently independent inflation shocks tend to come like buses, more than one at a time,” Weale said.

“That’s not something I would necessarily give a great deal of weight to but it is something that makes me a bit more cautious.”

Sterling rose as Carney and his fellow MPC members spoke and touched a three-week high against the dollar, which had been hit by a surprise fall in U.S. inflation that reduced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

Sterling rose as Carney and his fellow MPC members spoke and touched a three-week high against the dollar, which had been hit by a surprise fall in U.S. inflation that reduced expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

A dealer with an international bank said the comments added to buying pressure on the pound after data earlier on Wednesday showed regular wages rose at their fastest pace since early 2009.