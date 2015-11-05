HIGHLIGHTS-Carney speaks after Bank of England inflation report, policy meeting

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney spoke on Thursday after the release of the latest interest rate decision and inflation data.

RATE OUTLOOK

Asked if he regretted saying a decision to raise interest rates would come into sharper relief at the turn of the year, Carney said: “Absolutely not.”

“Has the prospect of normalisation increased as the recovery progressed? - Absolutely. Is it prudent for people to take that into account? - For reference, about two-thirds of households on the basis of various survey measures expect that interest rates will begin to increase at some point over the next 12 months. Given forecasts, that is a reasonable expectation, but we’ll have to see what transpires both domestically, but as we are reminded repeatedly what matters as well is what happens beyond our shores and the impact of that on inflation. We’ll take our decisions at the right time.”

“In the committee’s judgment, the lower path for Bank Rate implied by market yields would provide more than adequate support to domestic demand to bring inflation to target even in the face of global weakness.”

THURSDAY‘S DECISION

“In the view of the majority of the committee it didn’t make sense at this point to tighten monetary policy. One member did think it made sense. We’ll take a decision each month.”

POLICY PATHS

”Yes we do have some discussions in terms of prospective paths for policy, but I would say that in this era of central banking that there is not much that’s discussed that’s not in the public domain anyway.

“The only time in my experience for what it’s worth as a G7 governor that that was different was in the depth of 2008 when we basically agreed that we would do certain things in some order, and even then on the margin there were some pretty big decisions that needed to be made.”

INFLATION

“Bringing it (inflation) back to target in a sustainable fashion ... we will have to craft policy as a committee in order to achieve that, recognising that we have some foreign effects that are dampening inflation including out to around two years. But they will ultimately dissipate and then we’ll be left with the domestic factors dominating, all things being equal, and we need to manage that appropriately.”

“There’s a desire to ensure that we return sustainably to target so not try to quickly offset those persistent effects, to return too quickly ... which would imply looser policy all things being equal, but ensure policy is consistent, consistent with inflation being at target once those effects dissipate. And that brings the shift, which is a subtle but notable shift, from within to around two years.”

FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

“The broad brush of the fiscal consolidation is incorporated in our forecasts, and I would note that that fiscal consolidation is material.”

BOE CREDIBILITY

Asked how concerned he is that the BoE message is losing credibility in the markets:

“Not at all. The question is whether the market adjusts to developments in the economy domestically and abroad and in the wake of some disinflationary forces, the market’s global perception of disinflationary forces so the market took on average took a view since august I would suggest that the global economy was going to slow more markedly than had been anticipated.”

MARKET VIEW OF GLOBAL OUTLOOK

“It would appear that in the course of ... the last three months, certainly since events in August largely related to China happened, that markets began to ascribe a bigger probability to a more severe downturn globally ... In part, what we’ve seen is that markets’ views, the collective view of the market has shifted with time with data but also with central bank attitudes towards those prospects, so partly what’s been read into some major central bank statements has been a different view of the relative risk of a bad outcome in emerging markets and that cascading through to advanced economies.”

YIELD CURVE

“The curve has been for some time has been very flat, out through 18 months or so, and that’s part of the reason why you get relatively small moves in that curve, and the implied lift-off date for market measures moves quite dramatically whereas the views of informed market commentators are much more static, and much more slow to move. And so one can read too much into those curves nearer out.”

MARKETS

"There also have been quite sharp sell-offs in risky assets. Bank fund spreads have gone up notably, credit spreads have gone off, equity markets had sold off quite significantly. There's been a big unwind of some of those moves in the last few days."