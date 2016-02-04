HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England policymakers speak after inflation report

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and some of his fellow policymakers are answering questions after the central bank cut its growth and inflation forecasts in its latest inflation report and voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold.

Below are some of their comments.

MARK CARNEY, BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR:

ON RATES

Asked if he stands by repeated remarks that next rate move is likely to be up rather than down:

“Absolutely. The whole MPC stands by that.”

EASY DECISION NOT TO HIKE

“It was an easy decision not to raise interest rates. Now is not the time to raise interest rates because we haven’t had sufficient...build in domestic cost growth. The economy is using up slack but there is still a bit more to be done there and core inflation, while it’s picked up, hasn’t picked up quite enough.”

ON RATE FORECASTS MOVING FURTHER OUT

”As global conditions deteriorated, as wage pressure grew a little less rapidly than previously and as core inflation picked up a little less rapidly (...) market participants and others began to push out the date when we might raise interest rates.

“That’s exactly what we want to happen, because that’s exactly the way we treat policy. We are not going to tie our hands ever to raise interest rates or adjust policy in any way, shape or form to a certain date.”

ON POTENTIAL BREXIT IMPACT

“There is not yet a big risk premium built into business and household confidence around the referendum. We do see in the exchange rate market, and it’s observed in the report, that there has been some buying of protection if you will, around the referendum.”

BUSINESS INVESTMENT AROUND REFERENDUM

”Will businesses carry on investing in the period running up to the referendum and beyond? - We will have to see. It will be a product of how the campaign unfolds.

“In terms of what we assume, based on the existing surveys and based on some fundamental factors (...) we expect a pretty smart rate of growth in business investment.”

ACHIEVING INFLATION TARGET

”We will need to raise interest rates to a limited degree and at a gradual pace not just to get inflation to target, but to keep it there.

“We can assure you that when it comes time to make each decision we won’t be bound by something we said in the past, we will make a decision based on achieving that target.”

INCOMES TO GROW SOLIDLY

“After seven lean years, real incomes picked up sharply last year - supported by both record-high employment and lower food and energy prices - and they are expected to grow solidly going forward.”

SLACK IN THE UK ECONOMY

“There is still some marginal slack there but very limited...In November we felt there was around 0.5 percentage point of slack. We now think it’s less than that, it’s a little more than zero. Not so much that it can’t be eliminated over the course of the year.”

NO DISCUSSION OF NEGATIVE RATES

”We have provided guidance on the use of Bank Rate and where we think the effective bound is on Bank Rate. We are not at the effective lower bound at this stage.

”As an institution we will always review our facilities from time to time and refresh them as appropriate. As the monetary policy committee, we have not had discussions about potentially using those instruments.

“You will know we didn’t discuss that possibility at the meeting, and the orientation was in a different direction. So you will know if that point comes, even as a conceptual discussion.”

ON PAYING DOWN DEBT

“It is helpful for households and businesses to recognise that it’s more likely than not that rates are going to go up. Particularly since while there’s been tremendous progress and British households have done a great job in paying down debt, they are still relatively indebted.”

ON TRADE

”The outlook for trade is particularly challenging, with net exports expected to drag on UK growth over the forecast period. However, there are three domestic offsets to the tightening of global financial conditions.

“First, sterling has fallen 3-1/2 percent since November, the largest decline between Inflation Reports since the crisis. Second, the gilt yield curve has fallen further, with UK 10-year rates down 25 basis points since November. And third, the UK financial system is now resilient.”

MARKET LIQUIDITY

“In terms of influencing monetary policy, we would need to see a persistent shift in market liquidity that would create a permanent wedge, or persistent wedge if you will, in terms of lowering costs that flowed through to the United Kingdom, and all things being equal, that would influence the stance of monetary policy.”

ON NATIONAL LIVING WAGE

“Going across the numbers of people who are directly affected, indirectly affected by this, you get into the orders of magnitude of probably 5 or 6 million workers across this country.”

“Overall we see the net impact of this on wages and inflation of about 10 basis points ultimately per annum moving through the forecast. So it’s something and it’s incorporated into the forecast.” (Reporting by David Milliken, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Andy Bruce, Paul Sandle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)