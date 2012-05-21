BoE to launch review of forecasting record, liquidity

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s board of directors said on Monday that it would launch reviews into the central bank’s forecasting record and its provision of liquidity to banks during the financial crisis and afterwards, areas where its performance has been criticised.

The reviews will be published in October and follow criticism by lawmakers of Governor Mervyn King’s reluctance to have the BoE’s record scrutinised in the same way as those of Britain’s finance ministry and main financial regulator.

“I welcome this set of reviews. Major changes to the operations of the Bank have already been made in the light of the financial crisis. These detailed, independent reviews will help to ensure that all the important lessons for the future have been learned,” King said in a statement.

The reviews will be conducted by former BoE official Ian Plenderleith, former U.S. Federal Reserve official David Stockton and former J.P. Morgan banker Bill Winters, who also conducted a government review of Britain’s banking sector.