#Bank of England
April 19, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Next BoE governor's selection lacks clarity - Tyrie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The process of selecting the next governor of the Bank of England lacks clarity, a leading politician said on Thursday.

“I am concerned that the process for selecting the next governor lacks clarity,” Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, wrote in a letter to finance minister George Osborne.

“I would be grateful if you could set out in detail the process envisaged for the appointment of the next governor ... The choice of the next governor will be perhaps the most important public appointment the government will make.” (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)

