UK names two new Bank of England deputy governors
#Bank of England
March 18, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

UK names two new Bank of England deputy governors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain named two new deputy governors for the Bank of England on Tuesday - Monetary Policy Committee member Ben Broadbent and International Monetary Fund official Nemat Shafik.

Broadbent will succeed Charlie Bean as deputy governor responsible for monetary policy on July 1, while Shafik will take on the newly created role of deputy governor for markets and banking from Aug. 1.

Both deputy governors will sit on the BoE’s rate-setting MPC, with Shafik taking the seat currently held by the BoE’s executive director for markets, Paul Fisher.

