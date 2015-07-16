FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney says rate hike decision to come into "sharper relief" by year-end
July 16, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Carney says rate hike decision to come into "sharper relief" by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that the decision to hike interest rates from record low levels would come into “sharper relief” around the turn of this year.

Carney reiterated that interest rate rises, when they come, would be gradual and to levels “about half as high as historical averages”.

“In my view, the decision as to when to start such a process of adjustment will likely come into sharper relief around the turn of this year,” said Carney, in a speech delivered at Lincoln Cathedral in east England.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by John Geddie

