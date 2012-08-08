Bank of England says patience needed for economic recovery

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Wednesday that domestic deficit-cutting, tight credit conditions and the euro zone crisis were making it difficult for the British economy to recover from recession.

“Our efforts to bring about a rebalancing of the UK economy will require patience,” he told a news conference. “The overall outlook for growth is weaker.”

The Bank of England earlier sharply cut its forecast for medium-term growth in Britain’s economy in its quarterly inflation report, citing worries that factors hurting growth since the financial crisis may be more long-lasting than first thought.