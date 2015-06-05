Bank of England should promote alternatives to banks - Kohn

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should make it easier for businesses and households to borrow money safely from capital markets and lenders other than banks, a central bank policymaker said in a speech published on Friday.

Don Kohn, a member of the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee and former vice-chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said British banks’ reluctance to lend after the financial crisis showed the need for alternative sources of funds.

“Having financing available through both banks and markets has been characterised as a ‘spare tyre’ approach to intermediation -- if one aspect of intermediation is impaired, the other could be available to take up the slack,” he said.

British businesses typically raise much less money through capital markets than their U.S. or German counterparts. Kohn said improving access to finance was an area where the FPC should make progress over the next three years.

A lack of access to finance is one reason BoE officials have given for Britain’s slow recovery from the financial crisis and ongoing weak productivity, as entrepreneurs find it hard to start new businesses or retool existing ones.

Kohn did not give details of steps the FPC could take, but he said it was essential to ensure that new sources of finance -- including securitising consumer loans -- did not create the problems that led to the subprime crisis in the United States.

“The risks we should be looking for could be quite different from the leverage or maturity mismatch or poor underwriting standards issues that we are used to dealing with in banks,” he said.

Kohn reiterated BoE concerns that large asset managers could create systemic risks to the financial system like those posed by global banks, and that central counterparties which settle trades needed to be properly regulated.

Kohn’s speech was based on remarks he made at an off-record meeting of London’s Society of Business Economists on May 14. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William)