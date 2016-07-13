FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Banks report increased demand for mortgage lending in Q2 - BoE
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Banks report increased demand for mortgage lending in Q2 - BoE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British households' demand for mortgage lending and consumer credit picked up significantly in the run-up to last month's vote to leave the European Union, central bank data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the consumer-led nature of British economic growth.

The Bank of England's quarterly survey of lenders showed demand for mortgage lending in the second quarter rose to its highest level since the first three months of 2015, but banks expected growth to slow in the third quarter.

The survey of banks and building societies was conducted between May 23 and June 10, a couple of weeks before the June 23 vote to leave the EU.

The BoE reported that enthusiasm for credit card lending and other unsecured loans also picked up, while the availability of business loans was expected to stay flat.

The BoE has taken steps on Tuesday to ensure British banks keep lending as the financial consequences of the country's decision to leave the European Union began to materialise, lowering the amount of capital banks must hold in reserve. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.