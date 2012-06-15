UPDATE 1-BoE to turn on liquidity taps next week

* BoE to offer at least 5 bln stg per month for foreseeable future

* ECTR seen easing funding costs for banks, Libor tumbles

By Fiona Shaikh

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will start offering cheap cash loans to banks next week as part of a package of measures to ease the flow of credit to the economy, and which analysts said should help alleviate a euro crisis-led funding squeeze.

Banks will be able to swap assets no one else wants to buy, such as packages of loans, credit card debt, and commercial real estate loans, in return for a 6-month cash loan under the central bank’s first Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility operation on June 20.

The decision to activate the facility comes as UK banks have faced significantly higher funding costs than their euro zone counterparts, and analysts said the scheme should help take off some of the pressure.

“This is a more direct approach to reduce the funding costs of banks and is a much better way of doing it,” said Guy Mandy a strategist at Nomura. “It’s one of the better moves they (the BoE) have made.”

The costs bank face to refinance have risen since the euro crisis began to escalate last August. Lenders have passed on higher costs to clients, driving up rates for mortgages and business loans despite the central bank’s ultra-low base rate and 325 billion pounds in quantitative-easing asset purchases.

The lack of lending to businesses and consumers is one of the drags on Britain’s economy, which is stuck in its second recession since the onset of the financial crisis in 2007.

The BoE already offers regular cash loans in return for high-quality assets, but demand at these operations has been muted as banks have wanted to hang on to their safer collateral.

To bolster take-up of its new liquidity tool, the BoE has also slashed the price of its loans by a full percentage point, and is offering a much longer loan maturity than the 30 days it envisaged when it launched the scheme in December.

UK banks have faced greater funding pressures than their counterparts in the euro zone, where the European Central Bank’s action to pump almost a trillion euros of three-year loans into the system has driven down interbank lending rates to well below official interest rates.

Three-month sterling Libor, the rate at which banks lend to each other tumbled to 0.95088 percent on Friday, from 0.99000 on Thursday.

“Clearly, there’s a very fundamental attempt here to ease any interbank stress that was emerging over recent weeks on the back of the euro zone crisis,” said John Wraith, a strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

CASH IN HAND

Commercial banks will have to offer a minimum of the prevailing official interest rate, currently 0.5 percent, plus 25 basis points to bid for the 6-month loans, and analysts said this should help to motivate demand.

“The rate is a strong inducement to banks to be more active,” Wraith said.

The BoE said it would hold at least one Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility per month until further notice and would offer at least 5 billion pounds at each operation.

Since the ECTRF’s launch last December, the BoE has been urging banks to “pre-position” their collateral with the central bank - in other words, let it know up-front what assets banks want to exchange for cash.

This has the advantage of speeding-up the delivery of the cash loan because it gives the central bank time to check the viablity of the collateral being offered.

BoE policymaker Paul Fisher said in March that banks had pre-positioned over 265 billion pounds of collateral with the central bank, which would equate to 160 billion pounds of loans after a discount is applied to account for the riskiness of the assets, the so-called “haircut”.

Analysts reckon that demand at next week’s and subsequent ECTRF operations will provide a useful gauge of the amount of illiquid assets held on banks’ balance sheets.