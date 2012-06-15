BoE to launch liquidity facility on June 20

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England announced on Friday it will hold its first emergency liquidity-providing operation for banks next week as part of a package of measures aimed at getting credit flowing through Britain’s economy as the euro zone debt crisis deepens.

The BoE said it would hold at least one Extended Collateral Term Repo Facility per month until further notice and would offer at least 5 billion pounds at each operation.

The first auction of 6-month funds will be on June 20, with the volume of available loans to be announced the day before.

The BoE said it would offer loans at a minimum of Bank rate, which is currently 0.5 percent, plus an additional 25 basis points.