Bank of England appoints Alex Brazier to Financial Policy Committee
January 27, 2015

Bank of England appoints Alex Brazier to Financial Policy Committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday it had apppointed Alex Brazier, currently private secretary to Governor Mark Carney, to the Financial Policy Committee.

Brazier will become executive director for financial stability strategy and risk on March 16 and join the FPC on April 1, filling a vacancy left by the departure of former BoE chief economist Spencer Dale, the BoE said in a statement.

It also said it had appointed Sam Woods as executive director for insurance supervision, effective April 7, who previously served as director for financial stability strategy and risk. (Reporting by Andy Bruce)

