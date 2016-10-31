FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM May's spokeswoman declines to comment on talks with Carney
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 4:10 PM / in a year

UK PM May's spokeswoman declines to comment on talks with Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman on Monday declined to comment on the contents of a meeting with Bank of England Central Bank Governor Mark Carney.

“This was a scheduled, planned meeting that had been in the diary for a while,” the spokeswoman told reporters. “I‘m not going to go into the details of the discussions.”

The meeting took place amid speculation over whether Carney would extend his term at the bank beyond 2018. The spokeswoman earlier said May backed Carney to extend his stay. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.