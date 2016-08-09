UPDATE 1-BoE's McCafferty urges "gradual" approach to monetary stimulus

(Updates throughout)

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty voted against resuming the central bank's government bond purchases last week because he thinks it should take a "more gradual" approach to economic stimulus.

The BoE will probably have to loosen monetary policy further if the economy worsens, McCafferty said in a column published in the British newspaper the Times on Tuesday. But it should do so in a way that avoids fuelling inflation too much, he said.

Last week, the Bank of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and revived its bond purchases - so-called quantitative easing - after a series of business surveys suggested the economy was slowing after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

McCafferty, one of the more hawkish members of the bank's monetary policy committee, was one of three of the nine committee members to vote against more QE. He said in Tuesday's column he favoured a more gradual approach, because information on how the economy was reacting to Britain's decision on the EU was still "very limited".

He also said the current economic circumstances made it harder to gauge the appropriate amount of policy stimulus.

Sterling hit a one-month low as markets focused on his comments that more monetary easing would be required if the economy worsens.

"If the economy proves to have turned down in line with the initial survey signals, I believe that more easing is likely to be required, but that can easily be delivered in coming months," McCafferty wrote.

But "until we are more certain of the balance between lower growth and rising inflation", he said, loosening policy further risked pushing inflation further above target. Weak survey data had in the past proved to be "false friends", he said.

The BoE downgraded its forecast for growth in 2017 and 2018 and said it expected inflation to overshoot its 2 percent target in 2018 and 2019.

"Bank rate can be cut further, closer to zero, and quantitative easing can be stepped up. But until we know with more certainty what we face, I prefer to learn as we go," he wrote.

The resumption of the BoE's government bond purchases was part of a broader and unexpectedly aggressive package announced last week aimed at cushioning the blow from Britain's decision to quit the EU.

The BoE also said last week most rate-setting members would favour a further rate cut, to close to zero, if the economy activity slowed in line with its forecasts.