FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's McCafferty says is "cautiously optimistic"
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's McCafferty says is "cautiously optimistic"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said that he was “cautiously optimistic” about Britain’s economy, though recovery would continue to be difficult.

“I see grounds for hope. Some of the forces that have held back recovery are easing. Supportive policies from the Bank of England are having an effect. Confidence is creeping up,” he wrote in a column for Monday’s edition of the Daily Mail.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, on which McCafferty serves, will meet next week to consider a quarterly economic forecast update and whether to restart the central bank’s asset purchase policy.

McCafferty has opposed this, and said in Monday’s article that he was “struck by the improvement in confidence” in recent months, though he added that domestic inflation pressures remained subdued.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.