Bank of England's McCafferty: rising inflation might slow economy

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy is strengthening slightly but might suffer from rising inflation, one of the Bank of England’s monetary policymakers, Ian McCafferty, said on Tuesday.

“We will be raising interest rates and eventually reversing QE as soon as the economy looks strong enough to bear it,” McCafferty said on LBC radio.

“I think the economy is strengthening slightly over the course of last year and into the early part of this year. Whether it stays as strong is still very much an open question because we are seeing inflation starting to pick up.” (Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg)