No sign of policy-inspired UK asset bubbles, says BoE's Miles
April 13, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

No sign of policy-inspired UK asset bubbles, says BoE's Miles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 13 - The Bank of England’s asset purchases have not inflated unsustainable bubbles in stock prices and corporate bonds, a senior British interest rate-setter said on Saturday.

David Miles, an external member of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the central bank has looked into these markets and others for signs of danger.

“I don’t think we’re in the kind of territory that obviously makes these asset prices unsustainable and at bubble levels,” he said at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

“They may have been very depressed, but it’s more kind of moving back to more normal levels,” he added.

