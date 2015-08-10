FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Bank of England official saw "reasonable" case for August rate hike
August 10, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Outgoing Bank of England official saw "reasonable" case for August rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday he had seen a reasonable case to vote for higher interest rates at his final policy meeting last week but did not find the arguments conclusive.

Speaking to Bloomberg News, Miles said the BoE might have to raise rates “slightly” faster if it delays starting to raise them for too long. But overall the sharp weakening in the short-term outlook for inflation persuaded him not to vote to tighten policy.

“It was a perfectly reasonable case (to raise rates) ... but it wasn’t a compelling clear-cut case one way or the other for me,” he said.

* For the full interview, see here (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

