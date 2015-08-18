FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Bank of England official predicts interest rates to rise "pretty soon"
August 18, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Outgoing Bank of England official predicts interest rates to rise "pretty soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Departing Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Tuesday that British interest rates are likely to rise from record low levels “pretty soon”, and that this would be a sign of the economy returning to a more normal state.

Miles, who has already cast his final vote as member of the Monetary Policy Committee, repeated his view that he thought there was a case for raising rates in August, despite deciding against it in the end.

Asked in a BBC television interview when the turning point for interest rates would be, Miles said: “I think it’s pretty soon, and I don’t think it’s anything to worry about -- it’s a sign the economy is returning to a more normal position.”

“It’s taken a long time to get there, and we’re not fully there yet.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Christian Plumb)

