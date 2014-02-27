BoE's Miles says rates unlikely to return to pre-crisis average

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The financial crisis has transformed the way people view risk so much that Bank of England interest rates will likely be below their historical average from now on, a BoE policymaker said on Thursday.

David Miles, a member of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the “new normal” for rates would likely reflect how households, firms and investors attach a higher probability to financial crises and economic downturns than in the past.

“The new normal for monetary policy will probably involve setting Bank rate on average at a lower level than before the crisis,” Miles said in a speech in London.