Bank of England's Miles says rates more likely than not to rise

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of England’s next move is more likely to be to raise interest rates than to cut them, policymaker David Miles said in an interview published late on Wednesday, distancing himself from the position of the BoE’s chief economist.

BoE chief economist Andy Haldane surprised some observers by saying that the recent sharp fall in inflation meant the central bank was as likely as not to cut rates - a view that had been rejected by BoE Governor Mark Carney.

Miles, who has previously had a relatively dovish stance, said in an interview with the Financial Times that signs of persistent deflation pressures in Britain were striking by their absence.

“It is more likely than not that the next move in (interest rates) will be up. Quite when that will come will depend on how the data play out,” he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Dominic Evans)