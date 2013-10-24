FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Miles confident of self-sustaining recovery
October 24, 2013 / 2:19 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's Miles confident of self-sustaining recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The upturn in Britain’s economy could be self-sustaining, but considerable slack in the labour market means monetary policy needs to remain loose, according to Bank of England policymaker David Miles.

“The recent rise in activity and confidence in the UK could be - I believe - sustainable and self-confirming,” Miles wrote in a chapter for an e-book on forward guidance.

“What the self-confirming and stronger path for output and confidence does not need right now is tighter monetary policy.”

It was not immediately clear when the chapter was written.

Data on Friday is expected to show Britain’s economy grew by 0.8 percent in the third quarter compared with the April-June period, its strongest growth in more than three years.

