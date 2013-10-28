FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Miles says speedy rate rise would be "catastrophic"
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of England's Miles says speedy rate rise would be "catastrophic"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member David Miles said on Monday that a rapid rise in interest rates before unemployment had fallen meaningfully would damage Britain’s economy.

“What we’re going to do is not to increase interest rates ... as soon as we get a little bit of good news on the economy, such as we’ve had over the last six months, because I think that would be a pretty catastrophic strategy,” Miles said in a BBC radio interview.

Miles also said the storm which caused widespread disruption and claimed two lives in southern England earlier on Monday would have some impact on fourth-quarter economic output, but would probably be no more than “a tiny blip”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.