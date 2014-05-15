UK's Osborne appoints U.S. academic Forbes to Bank of England MPC

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he had appointed U.S. academic Kristin Forbes to the Bank of England’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

“Dr Kristin Forbes is an economist of outstanding ability with real practical experience of policy making,” Osborne said in a statement from his office.

Forbes is currently Professor of Management and Global Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Between 2003 and 2005, she was one of three members of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, Britain’s finance ministry said. (Reporting by David Milliken and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)