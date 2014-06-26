FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says fully support's BoE action on mortgages
June 26, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says fully support's BoE action on mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday he fully supported action taken by the Bank of England to cap high loan-to-income mortgages.

“I fully support this action by the Bank of England’s new Financial Policy Committee to use the new powers we have given them,” he said in a statement.

Osborne said he would apply the new mortgage limits from the BoE to every loan in the Help to Buy mortgage programme.

* For more the BoE’s measures to control lending in the housing market, see: (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

