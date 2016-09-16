FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England aims to revamp interbank payment system by 2020
September 16, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Bank of England aims to revamp interbank payment system by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it aimed to revamp Britain's interbank payment system by 2020, and that future users would pay for this through a temporary increase in charges.

The BoE's real-time gross settlement system (RTGS) suffered a major outage in October 2014, and in June BoE Governor Mark Carney said he wanted to make it easier for smaller financial firms to access the system directly rather than going through large incumbent banks.

"The world of payments is changing rapidly, and central banks need to keep pace if we are to deliver our mission of monetary and financial stability effectively in the years to come, whilst also enabling innovation and competition where we can," BoE executive director Andrew Hauser said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
