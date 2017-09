LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that its Real Time Gross Settlement payment system - which underpins high-value bank transfers and securities trade settlement - was working again after an outage earlier in the day.

The RTGS’s opening hours would be extended until 1900 GMT to deal with the backlog of payments, the BoE added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)