UPDATE 1-Bank of England should buy company loans-Posen

By Sven Egenter

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should buy assets other than government bonds in order to get the ailing economy growing, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday.

His call to purchase other assets than gilts puts him at odds with Bank of England governor Mervyn King, who has rejected calls to buy private sector assets, saying the government should take such decisions.

But the pressure on the central bank, which stopped its purchases in May after buying a total of 325 billion pounds in gilts, has been growing as the economy has slipped back into recession and the euro debt crisis is weighing heavily.

Posen warned that many companies lacked the confidence to invest even if they had the cash, and the danger was that this extreme risk-aversion could lead to a self-fulfilling spiral of fear and economic contraction.

“I believe it is time for the major central banks, including the Bank of England, to engage in purchases of assets other than government bonds,” Posen said.

In Britain, the focus should be on loans to small and medium sized companies, Posen said, revisiting an idea he floated last September.

“So the MPC should be contributing to the development of a deep functional market in securitized small business lending by making it clear we will purchase such securities that meet general criteria,” he said.

The government should set up an entity that bundled loans to small and medium-sized firms, which the central bank could than buy, he said.

“The need for such programs has become more evident as the recovery has petered out in the UK and elsewhere, and as the risk of disorder in the euro area has reinforced the trends towards excessive reluctance to invest,” he said.

Posen, who will leave the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee in August, has been the most outwardly dovish policymaker over the past few years, though he dropped his call for more quantitative easing in April.

TOO OPTIMISTIC

Posen said in his speech that he had expected that the prior asset purchases would be sufficient to give the economy a good chance of returning to sustainable growth consistent with meeting the inflation target.

“I was too optimistic about the other forces at work, including the impact of the (European Central Bank‘s) LTROs in euro area, as well as perhaps about QE’s impact,” he said, indicating a change of heart.

The Bank of England decided not to inject more support for the struggling economy last week, as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes alive while the euro zone works on a fix to its festering debt crisis.

Minutes from the meeting are due on June 20, and many economists expect that Adam Posen may have joined David Miles in voting for further stimulus.

Posen’s call for more action chime in with the International Monetary Fund’s recent recommendations to policymakers to unblock growth.

The IMF urged the central bank to cut interest rates from the current record low of 0.5 percent further and buy more assets - possibly including assets such as mortgages or company loans.

However, many economists are sceptical as to whether the options on the table are

Governor King has so far rejected buying large quantities of assets other than government bonds unless the government indemnifies it. Nor has he asked the finance ministry to approve any more adventurous schemes.

But Posen dismissed worries that taking on credit risks constitutes fiscal policy and would politicize the central bank.

“Worries about credit risk on central bank balance sheets are really concerns for central bank independence from politicians,” he said. “These concerns, however, are misplaced, for the source of central bank independence is public support from elected officials that the central bank is pursuing desirable social goals,” he said.